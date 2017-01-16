Activists in Lagos Take To The Streets In Protest Against The Buhari Government

A flood of Nigerians — supporters of the opposition and activists unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari — marched in the country's commercial capital on Monday, demanding economic policy change.

Nigeria's economy is in freefall, Buhari stop deceiving Nigerians you have no plans and Save our Naira are some of the inscription on protesters banners.

"This is a sign of economic collapse which has left people with nothing more to sacrifice and nothing to lose," said Thomas Arilesere, a participant.