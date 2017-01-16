The Niger State Commissioner of Planning, Mallam Mohammed Nda has described the death of former Niger State, Late Engr. A.A Kure "shocking and great loss not just to Niger State but the Nation at large".

Mallam Nda in a condolence press statement, described the deceased as a bridge-builder across diverse religious, political, ethnic or tribal differences within and outside Niger State whose ultimate goal is always to improve the quality of living for the common person.

The statement added that, the legacies of Late Kure especially regarding his passion and concern for the enhancement of both human and community well-being will always serve as morale booster to public officials on the need to serve people and not to be served adding that "his death came at a critical time that his experiences would have been highly, yet desperately needed but no man can question the will of Almighty Allah".

The statement prayed to Almighty Allah to reign his unconditional mercies to the deceased, give his wife, children and family the fortitude to bear the great loss.