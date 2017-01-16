Traders, allied workers hail Gov. Ugwuanyi on good governance …as motor spare parts dealers agree to relocate to 9th Mile

Traders in Ogbete Main Market, Enugu and Allied Workers in Coal Camp Market have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his diligent commitment to their well-being and provision of critical infrastructure in the state.

This came as Motor Spare Parts Dealers in Coal Camp Market, Enugu through a voice vote in the presence of the governor, unanimously agreed to relocate their shops to a mapped-out area at the popular 9th Mile corner in Udi Local Government Area of the state for convenience and ease of expansion.

Gov. Ugwuanyi during the weekend paid unscheduled visits to both markets to assess the performance of his administration with regards to fulfilling its campaign promises to the traders and allied workers.

The governor in his remark said that the visits were necessitated by the need for constant interface with the electorate who voted him into power and also to assess the performance of the administration in line with the promises made to the people during the elections and we’ll as “find out what has been done and what has not been done”.

While promising to assist traders in Ogbete Market procure a transformer to boost power supply in the area, Gov. Ugwuanyi assured them of commencement of work on their park, soon.

He equally thanked the traders for their support and goodwill, urging them to continue to pray for the progress of the state.

Speaking, the financial secretary of Ogbete Main Market Association (OMATA), Mr. Stephen Aniagu described the visit as a surprised one, adding that it was an indication that the governor had the interest of the market and its traders at heart.

The traders assured the governor of their continued prayers and support for him to succeed.

Also speaking, Mr. Ifeanyi Onuigbo, on behalf of the allied workers in Coal Camp Market, Enugu applauded the governor for his good work in the state and unscheduled visit to the market to interface with them and assess the level of performance of his administration with regards to its campaign promises to the traders.

They prayed God to bless and enable the governor fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.