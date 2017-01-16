Police Asp, Nscdc Officer, 7 Others Killed In Niger Attack

BEVERLY HILLS, January 15, (THEWILL) – An Assistant Superintendent of Police and officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among the casualties in the weekend attack by herdsmen in Rafin Gona and BCC Gbagyi villages in Bosso local government area of Niger state.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the local government area, Alhaji Isah Wakili said 9 bodies were recovered including those of the security operatives.

The Chairman, who conducted the Senator representing Niger East and the House of Representatives member from the area Salihu Shandafi round the affected villages on sympathy visit, said at least 6000 people were displaced in the attack.

The breakdown of the displaced persons according to him includes 3000 villagers from Rafin Gona while over 2000 others were from BCC village adding that about 1000 displaced fulanis were at IDP camp located inside a private farm belonging to former head of state, Generla Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He also said property worth about N700 million including houses, yams, corns and other farm produce were torched by the attackers.

Senator David Umaru described the attack as barbaric and complete disregard to human lives.

“What I have seen is heart breaking, it is act of wickedness and complete disregard to human live. This kind of situation is not acceptable,” he noted.

He urged the state government to take decisive action to stop reoccurrence of such attack.

The Niger State Police Command through the public relation officer DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the attack, which he said was a reprisal of an earlier incident.

“Four people were killed in the earlier attack, while 4 also lost their lives including a police ASP and NSCDC officer, in what we can say was a reprisal by herders,” he said.

He said following the last attack security agents were deployed to forestall a reprisal, adding that the officers died, while trying to repeal an attack by herders.

He said 4 mobile policemen were also wounded in attack by herders who he said entered the affected villages in vehicles and motorcycle.