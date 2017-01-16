Armed Forces Remembrance Day In Imo State

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere rising from a special church service in the Chapel of praise at his country home, Lake Malinda in Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government area of Imo State.

The service which was presided over by Venerable Sunday Iheruo in remembrance of the Nigerian Fallen Heroes and the Soldiers, made special prayers for them especially for their widows and children.

Prince Madumere in his message called on Nigerians to extend their hands of love to the families of the fallen heroes while praying for God's mercies upon them. In attendance of the Special church service is Hon. Member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye among many others...

Armed Forces and Remembrance Day:

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha being received by his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, Brig. Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze. kAY Isiyaku, Hon. Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Njoku, on his arrival for the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebration before proceeding for salute and laying of wreaths.