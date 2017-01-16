Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari Encourages Troops In Sambisa, Liberia

BEVERLY HILLS, January 15, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari, in commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, on Sunday, spoke to Nigerian troops on operations in Sambisa forest, Borno State and the Republic of Liberia.

Buhari spoke to the troops via live video and audio from the Eagle Square National Arcade, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying ceremony in Abuja, from a make shift monitoring centre put up by the Armed Forces.

Buhari congratulated the troops in Sambisa for capturing the Boko Haram stronghold camp Zero and for their continued effort to rid the country of insurgents declaring that the country is proud of what they were doing and assured them of the support from government.

Also speaking to the troops in Liberia, Buhari encouraged them to continue to represent the efficiency and discipline that the Nigerian military renown for in all United Nations peace keeping missions.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares to withdraw its last contingent from Liberia in 2018, the government would support the troops on the mission and wished them success on their mission.

Buhari received three hearty cheers from troops in both locations who could hear the President at their locations.

The President also signed the National register and led dignitaries to release white pigeons at the Arcade signifying peace in the country and laid wreaths at the foot of the Unknown Soldier at the National Arcade, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, on Sunday , prayed for families of Nigeria's soldiers who died in line of duty, as the country marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Aisha, who sent a congratulatory message through her face book page, on Sunday , prayed that the labours, love and sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be forgotten as she expressed optimism that the time had come when Nigeria would be free from terrorism.

“As we remember our fallen heroes today, I pray for those they left behind; our heroes will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

“Their labours and sacrifices will not be in vain.

“I pray that the time has come when there will be zero terrorism and insurgency in our land.

“To our gallant troops who had fought and still fighting to restore peace, I say thank you.”