CRESCENT VARSITY PROPRIETOR AWARDS 30 SCHOLARSHIPS

The Founder and Proprietor of Crescent University,Abeokuta, His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola has awarded thirty scholarship to new students to study courses of their choice beginning from 2016/2017 academic session.

This was unveiled at the twelveth matriculation of the institution recently where a total of 454 students were matriculated from Colleges of Law, Information and Communication Technology, Social and Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences,Environmental Sciences and Post-graduate Studies.

In his matriculation address, the Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila stressed the commitment of the institution to promote corporate social responsibility in education sector to benefit humanity.

Congratulating the students, Gbajabiamila said "it is our esteemed resolve to train and produce men and women of strong character and integrity who can stand the test of time,build a virile and just society as encapsulated in the mission and vision of the university."

He admonished that the outstanding performance of Crescent University accreditation exercises of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that made it possible for most of the freshers to be admitted into the university

Reminding the students of their primary assignment being their academic pursuit in the university,Prof. Gbajabiamila urged the students not to allow any peer group influence to distract them from academic work since the level of their commitment to academic work would determine the degree of their performance in all examinations.

He admonished the students to shun antisocial behaviours such as cultism, drug abuse, violence and examination malpractice as any of these could send them away from the university.