A TRIBUTE TO NIGERIA ARMED FORCES AS THEY CELEBRATE ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY TODAY

Nigeria Army have played a very vital role and still continue to play

a significant role in defending the territorial integrity of Nigerian

state and other Africa countries. Nigeria Army have significantly made

positive impact in the maintenance of world peace and stability.

During the colonial era Nigerian men participated in world War 11 as

part of British colonial army, this period was between 1939 to 1946,

during this period Nigerian gallant army that took part in this world

were able to identify the strength and weaknesses associated with

British Army because they fought alongside with them, this was one of

stimuli that awaken the spirit of nationalism and acted as a

motivation for Nigerian elites to fight British colonial rule which

eventually led to independence of Nigeria in 1960.

Nigeria Army have earned United Nations and Africa Union recognition

for maintaining peace

and stability in many Africa countries notable Liberia, Sudan, Somalia

and Sierra Leone these countries are enjoying relative stability and

have a recognized government in place because Nigeria Army forces were

committed to peace and stability of these countries.

With increasing threats to national peace and stability by some

undesirable elements threatening national security like Boko Haram

insurgency, militancy in Niger Delta, farmer's and herdsmen clashes,

cattle rustle across the

country, Biafra Agitation and other national security challenges

Nigerian Armed forces have remain steadfast and resolute in bringing

these national security challenges under control.

Nigerian Army forces as an institution under Nigeria state is not with

our it own challenges, just like every governmental institution in

Nigeria.

These challenges were not known not until Boko Haram insurgents in the

North East captured some territories declaring such territories as

Islamic caliphate of some sort this unfortunate scenario was

attributed to inadequate supply of

military hardware, lack of motivation to troops, corruption amongst

top army officer's and terrorism before now was not part and parcel of

Nigeria national security architecture, because Nigeria as a country

nerve so this coming but today terrorism is a world wide phenomenon.

These challenges led to mutiny by subordinate army officer's, although

this has changed now with the restructuring of the entire army forces.

Nigeria Army have be accused of human rights violations I have

personally observed with kin interest that in any military operation

you can not rule out violation of human rights. US and UK armed forces

have been accused of same thing in their war in Iraq and Afghanistan

at present Russia is been accused of human rights violations in Syria.

In my opinion to stop human rights violations there must no be crisis

of any sort.

Nigeria Army Forces remain a national pride and a symbol of nation

unity despite daunting

challenges facing Nigeria as a country, if Nigeria Army forces were to

go sleep in one day Nigeria as a country will be extinct.

GOD BLESS NIGERIA ARMED FORCES!

GOD BLESS FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!

