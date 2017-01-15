A TRIBUTE TO NIGERIA ARMED FORCES AS THEY CELEBRATE ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY TODAY
Nigeria Army have played a very vital role and still continue to play
a significant role in defending the territorial integrity of Nigerian
state and other Africa countries. Nigeria Army have significantly made
positive impact in the maintenance of world peace and stability.
During the colonial era Nigerian men participated in world War 11 as
part of British colonial army, this period was between 1939 to 1946,
during this period Nigerian gallant army that took part in this world
were able to identify the strength and weaknesses associated with
British Army because they fought alongside with them, this was one of
stimuli that awaken the spirit of nationalism and acted as a
motivation for Nigerian elites to fight British colonial rule which
eventually led to independence of Nigeria in 1960.
Nigeria Army have earned United Nations and Africa Union recognition
for maintaining peace
and stability in many Africa countries notable Liberia, Sudan, Somalia
and Sierra Leone these countries are enjoying relative stability and
have a recognized government in place because Nigeria Army forces were
committed to peace and stability of these countries.
With increasing threats to national peace and stability by some
undesirable elements threatening national security like Boko Haram
insurgency, militancy in Niger Delta, farmer's and herdsmen clashes,
cattle rustle across the
country, Biafra Agitation and other national security challenges
Nigerian Armed forces have remain steadfast and resolute in bringing
these national security challenges under control.
Nigerian Army forces as an institution under Nigeria state is not with
our it own challenges, just like every governmental institution in
Nigeria.
These challenges were not known not until Boko Haram insurgents in the
North East captured some territories declaring such territories as
Islamic caliphate of some sort this unfortunate scenario was
attributed to inadequate supply of
military hardware, lack of motivation to troops, corruption amongst
top army officer's and terrorism before now was not part and parcel of
Nigeria national security architecture, because Nigeria as a country
nerve so this coming but today terrorism is a world wide phenomenon.
These challenges led to mutiny by subordinate army officer's, although
this has changed now with the restructuring of the entire army forces.
Nigeria Army have be accused of human rights violations I have
personally observed with kin interest that in any military operation
you can not rule out violation of human rights. US and UK armed forces
have been accused of same thing in their war in Iraq and Afghanistan
at present Russia is been accused of human rights violations in Syria.
In my opinion to stop human rights violations there must no be crisis
of any sort.
Nigeria Army Forces remain a national pride and a symbol of nation
unity despite daunting
challenges facing Nigeria as a country, if Nigeria Army forces were to
go sleep in one day Nigeria as a country will be extinct.
GOD BLESS NIGERIA ARMED FORCES!
GOD BLESS FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!
