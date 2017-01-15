Fed Govt insists on ban on vehicle importation through land borders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Area Controller (CAC) of Seme Command, Comptroller Victor Dimka, has warned importers to stay away from buying vehicles through the land borders, in order to avoid loses, as his Command is adequately equipped to enforce the new policy effectively.

This formed part of the statements signed and made available through the Public Relations Officer of Seme, Taupyen Selchang.

According to him, the quest of the Command to remain resolute in enforcing the fiscal policies of the Federal Government cannot be over emphasized.

He stated, 'The vehicle seat in Seme has been disbanded and its officers re-deployed to beef up border patrols for effective implementation of the policy. The way smuggling of rice was drastically suppressed by the Command, it is also fully committed to implement the same for vehicles that will be smuggled through the land border after 1st January, 2017. We enjoined the public, stakeholders to be adequately sensitized, and they must stay away from buying vehicles through the land borders to avoid loses. Facilitating legitimate trade is one of the Service core duties. Now legitimate trade in new and fairly used vehicles into Nigeria will be strictly facilitated through the seaports.'

He went on, 'The Command generated N1.5billion revenue in December, 2016. The amount exceeded the monthly revenue target of the Command and the amount collected in the corresponding year 2015, with N499, 558,434.40 and N101, 129,228.70 respectively. The Command has consecutively surpassed its monthly target for the month of November and December respectively. Seme also made a total of 74 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N55.6million in the same month of December, 2016. Our enforcement unit has succeeded in suppressing smuggling to the barest minimum. The anti-smuggling operations of the Command in recent times is evident by the number of seizures recorded and revenue generated in December, 2016.

The Command also made seizure of 550 cartons of poultry frozen products with the DPV of N6, 048,680.00, and two suspects were arrested in connection with the seized items.

Dimka said the suspects will be prosecuted in court to serve as deterrent to those who have chosen smuggling as the only way for their livelihood. - Vanguard.