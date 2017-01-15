Boko Haram attacks military base in Borno, kills 3 soldiers

Three soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army troops of the 119 Battalion and 133 Special Forces Battalion in the Operation Lafiya Dole were killed on Saturday in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the military base.

It was learnt that troops also shot dead 10 Boko Haram members with the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence and Reconnaissance planes around the shores of the Lake Chad.

It was also gathered that the Boko Haram members attacked the troops, but were repelled and in the process, the insurgents were killed and several others injured.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, who confirmed the casualty figure, said the troops recovered one Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, one AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, two AK-Rifle top covers and three dane guns with one cartridge.

He said, 'Other items recovered included a handheld Motorola radio, an antenna, a copy of the Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag. Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The bodies of the soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.

'The troops have continued to trail the terrorists that escaped with gunshot wounds. They have also intensified vigilance and they are making concerted efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorists in various nooks and crannies.' - Punch.