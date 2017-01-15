Osinbajo Begins Series Of Interactions With Niger Delta Communities; To Visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers

BEVERLY HILLS, January 14, (THEWILL) – In a renewed effort by the Federal Government to resolve the Niger Delta crisis, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will from Monday be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta states, beginning with Delta state.

This is in further demonstration of the readiness and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, would also be visiting Bayelsa and Rivers States at a later date to be announced soon.

The statement added that he will lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that will interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long-lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general,” the statement read.