Niger Commissioner Commissions 15 Boreholes to Kick-off 2017

The always-smiling, calm Niger State Commissioner of Investment, Commerce and Industry, Hajiya Ramatu Mohammed Yar'adua has kicked-off her 2017 with the commissioning of a 3 units bore-holes in 15 areas of her LG Area and 1 in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The commissioning done amidst fanfare by elated residents, according to Hajiya Yar’adua’s aide, Muhammed Fazhi, was part of her continued efforts towards "improving the living condition of her brothers and sisters" while stressing that the significance of such a project cannot be "overemphasized", as such, it is laudable and commendable.

The commissioing came a few weeks after she had bagged merit awards for community service and human development to round up her 2016 Calendar, courtesy Star Foundation and Northern Youth Assembly, respectively.

Commissioning in the name of God and benefit to Nigerlites and humanity at large, the Commissioner urged residents to take ownership of project while she enjoined them to report to the appropriate authority, on any suspicious activity around projects aimed at making life meaningful for people.

The EDATI DRINK UP boreholes project is ongoing in 15 areas within Edati LG, with 14 commissioned while the remaining will be completed before this week runs out, the one at Kudu Ward this reporter gathered was constructed based on request placed before the Honourable Commissioner which was constructed and completed within 1 week.

The 15 boreholes in Edati, that of Kudu Ward in Mokwa it was gathered was to compliment the wholesome rehabilitation of some out-of-functional boreholes constructed in the past for the benefit of the people.