SGI Dubai 2017 is the place where all comes together

Dubai, January 2017. SGI Dubai show, the biggest and most comprehensive exhibition catering not only to the signage and textile printing markets in the region and beyond, is the show where all kinds of printing come together thus enabling everyone in the industry and related fields to not only see the newest inventions and applications but also start and carry out their decision-making.

With a market value of over USD 35.1 bn in 2017, the MENA market is set to grow by 9% annually, reaching a height of USD 54 bn in 2022. Consumption of printed materials will rise from 15.8 million tons in 2017 to 22.6 million tons in 2022. These fabulous growth rates, not only influenced by the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai, but also by regional developments will see the industry thriving. Last but not least initiatives such as the Dubai reading initiative, supported and initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will add to lower analphabetism in the region.

Signage and its related fields, including marketing and sales, are a big part of this mix and essential in nowadays world. Be it superwide format, wide format, digital signage or even wayfinding signs - all of those have to be designed and produced. SGI Dubai with its dedicated areas, its multitude of prepress and press solutions is the exhibition that caters to all those requirements. In addition, finishing of printed products is a wide field with new and upcoming solutions being showcased at the Dubai World Trade Center from tomorrow onwards.

Like in any other industry, the signage industry requires well-oiled wheels that all interact with each other at the exact right time. In order to be able to maximize on its workforce and the work to be carried out, so-called workflow programs are taking care that all work can be carried out and delivered right on time. Visitors will look out for those solutions at the show as they maximize profits and enhance their businesses.

“As the global economy starts showing some positive signs, which are also recorded in Dubai and the MENA region, it is a must for anyone involved in the signage industry to visit SGI Dubai 2017”, says Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC. “Apart from business enhancing solutions there will be a vast choice of environmentally friendly solutions at the showfloor. Dubai having written itself sustainability as one of the core pillars for future growth, is primed to be the location where all of these technologies are showcased. And SGI Dubai 2017 will be accentuating those.”

SGI Dubai 2017 show is held from January 15th to 17th 2017 at the halls 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Until SGI Dubai 2016 starts, printers, exhibitors, visitors can keep themselves abreast of new developments, trends, news and all that refers to signage and print by visiting the SGI Resource Center at www.signageresource.com .