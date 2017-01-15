National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Members Pay condolence visit to Late Alfred Ilenre

Members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) paid a condolence visit to the Ikorodu, Lagos residence of late activist and environmentalist Alfred Ilenre today Saturday 14th January 2017 to comiserate with the family on his untimely demise, On hand to receive delegation was Alvin Ilenre, the son of the late hero of democracy, Alfred Ilenre.

In the NADECO team are Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd.) Chairman, Comrades Nelson Ekujumi, Ayo Opadokun, Fred Agbeyegbe, Linus Okoroji and Ajayi Popoola