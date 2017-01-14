Your PCV is your power - Com. Omojuwa Oluwafemi

Ahead of the forthcoming Chairmanship election in Lagos, which according to the Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is likely to hold on or before the end of second quarter this year, A Formidable Chairmanship aspirant in Ojo Local Government Area Comrade Omojuwa Olufemi urged voters in Ojo LGA to see their Permanent Voter's Cards PCV as visas that will help in ushering them into a new era of immense development, if he is given the opportunity to serve the people of the Local government.

Comrade Omojuwa, a young, vibrant and a technocrat per excellent, in a statement, gave reason why voters shouldn't sell their PCV for monetary or material gain.

"Your PCV is your power and priceless tool that shouldn’t be sold, it’s understandable that the recession is biting hard, that shouldn’t be a justification to support 'stomach infrastructure' advocates, but a reason why you have to support wisely and stand with good governance, which is what I represent and advocate for always.

"Yours support for me is tantamount to an unequivocal social and infrastructural development in Ojo Local government area, I know the challenges Ojo LGA is facing and I have intellectual solutions to them all" he said

He called on all the youths in Ojo LGA, to shun political violence and desist from being used as a political thugs, speaking further, he said "Ojo youths have the potentials to be good ambassadors of the Local Government, they shouldn’t be seen as instrument of destruction in the hands of egocentric politicians".

Ojo Local Government ranks sixth on the list of Local government with more than a million population and huge number of voters are also derived from this Local Governmet, aside from Alimosho, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Mushin and Oshodi-Isolo.

Com. Kamil Opeyemi

