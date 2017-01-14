Police Release Suspects In Abuja Preacher’s Killing

BEVERLY HILLS, January 14, (THEWILL) – The FCT Police Command has released suspects arrested last year over the murder of Mrs. Eunice Elisha while carrying out Christian morning cry in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja. It however pointed out that the case has not yet been closed.

The 42-year-old Christian mother of seven children, married to a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, was found dead on July 9, 2016, after which the police said it had arrested suspects in the matter.

But the suspects, whose identities were not revealed by the police command, have been released because police investigation “could not link them to the murder,” the spokesperson of the command, Manzah Anjuguri, told Premium Times.

He explained: “What happened is that when the incident occurred, arrests were made. But during the course of the investigation we found that the persons arrested could not be linked to the said murder. And we cannot keep them if we do not have any case against them.

“They were released under the condition that they will be invited for questioning whenever the need arises. The commissioner has instructed the Divisional Police Officer for that region to intensify efforts on the matter; the case has not been closed. The investigation is still ongoing,” Anjuguri was reported as saying.