Flavour, Diamond Platnumz to perform at AFCON opening ceremony
Nigeria's award winning high life singer, Flavour and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2017 scheduled to hold from Saturday the 14th of January at the Libreville's 40,000 seating-capacity stadium in Gabon.
The duo who recently performed at the just concluded GLO-CAF awards will yet be thrilling millions of football fans who will both be present at the host country, and viewing from their countries.
The ceremony will be broadcast to more than 50 countries, targeting over 180 million viewers across Africa
Right after the ceremony, the host nation, Gabon will be taking on Guinea-Bissau, while Cameroun will take on Burkina-Faso.
General News