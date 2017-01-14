If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Flavour, Diamond Platnumz to perform at AFCON opening ceremony

By The Citizen

Nigeria's award winning high life singer, Flavour and Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Na­tions (AFCON) 2017 scheduled to hold from Saturday the 14th of January at the Libreville's 40,000 seat­ing-capacity stadium in Gabon.

The duo who re­cently performed at the just concluded GLO-CAF awards will yet be thrilling millions of football fans who will both be present at the host country, and viewing from their countries.

The cer­emony will be broad­cast to more than 50 countries, targeting over 180 million viewers across Af­rica

Right after the ceremony, the host nation, Gabon will be taking on Guin­ea-Bissau, while Cameroun will take on Burkina-Faso.


