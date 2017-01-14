I'll remain engaged as long as I want – Eva Alordiah

Female Singer and Rapper, Eva Alordiah, has taken on a fan who called her 'lord of the rings' for not getting married even after her engagement on stage in December, 2015.

Recall that the singer got engaged on stage at the Headies Awards 2015 to her fiance, Caesar.

The fan @princessnwaroh, on Instagram called the singer 'Lord of the rings' for keeping her proposal ring since 2015 without getting married.

'This guy has no Shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, are you the Lord of the Rings?'

The singer who felt deeply offended by the comment responded that it's her ring, hence she would decide when to get married.

On her Instagram page @ievaalordiah, she wrote: 'That was a weak attempt at comedy if she was trying to be funny.

'It is my ring. If a wedding happens, it would be my wedding.

'Have you wondered if the girl in question is ready for Marriage? So because I am engaged, I must marry?

'It is my engagement; it is only a promise of loyalty between two people. If I decide I am going to hold the Record for longest engagement ever, I'd hold it. How does that have anything to do with shame for any man? For my man?

'We have spent many years degrading and berating our women for not marrying early, then the woman gets engaged and you chew the man for not marrying her sharp.

'How is this supposed to end?

'I was a girl just yesterday. I am learning to become a woman. And I have the most supportive human being in King Caesar holding my hand as I learn these ropes.

'Now that's outta the way, I just wanna say, 'I want to have kids, I wish I had one at 19. I want to have a family as beautiful and full of Live as the one my Parents have created for us. I want to marry my best friend when I do finally accept the time. Until then,I will protect my power to choose for myself when I am ready to get married and if I don't get married, that's still me exercising my right to choose.'