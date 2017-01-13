SOUTHERN KADUNA KILLINGS:  PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

Many killings had taken place and are still taking place unabated in Southern Kaduna and among the Christian minority populace in Northern Nigeria perpetrated by some marauding beasts called Fulani herdsmen. Nigeria is one of the few places on earth where human beings are not created equally as some are given the back-up by authority that be to kill and maim innocent souls in broad day light.

By nature, we are all created equally and endowed with some inalienable rights such as right to life, freedom of expression and right to movement but the reverse is the case in Nigeria especially in Northern Nigeria where the Christian minority group do not have any of these rights as ensured by some cabals controlling institutions of authority and security agencies even when these rights are entrenched in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria otherwise, the killings would have been stopped or curtailed to an extent.

Worrisome is the fact that these killings are taking place in the 21st century where it could be easier to use technology to curb some of these developments but more worrisome is the fact that, sitting authority in Kaduna state would go about looking for killers of innocent souls and paid them heavily so that they will stop the organised killings of innocents children and helpless mothers who have done nothing to deserve this horrendous carnage. The minister of interior; Dambazoa and President Buhari have also seen nothing wrong in killing innocent souls in Northern Nigeria where the only crime bear against them is the faith they profess but both characters and the council of Imams have seen it wrong for the Christian group to resort to self defence.

What a pathetic Nigeria under our evil leaders who are ravens forever thirsty for human blood and hungry for human flesh? There is failure in virtually every ramification of life ranging from socio-political security to economic matters; it is gradually a failed state as Nigeria is no longer capable of protecting her citizens from both internal and external aggressions. Many lives and property have been loss and there are more indications that the Government is helpless as the attacks on Southern Kaduna and other minority population are on the increase on daily basis. From a close observation, the only thing that is functional in this administration is ‘media propaganda’ courtesy of Lai Muhammed; the Honourable minister for information and culture in Nigeria every other thing is a colossal failure that history will not forgive.

The failure of National Assembly as an institution is more pronounced in this development as it is a toothless barking and basking dog that will only involve itself in kangaroo probing and some noisemaking obviously for political gains, self-centred and selfish aggrandisement as it is evident in series of probing they have carried out without any change or impact in terms of protection of lives and property of the people, not to talk about improvement in the living standard of the people.

United Nation (UN), African Union (AU) and other relevant sub-regional, regional and international bodies should rise up to this, as situation demands their support in protecting the minority population in Nigeria especially in Northern Nigeria, be it the Christian minority or Muslim minority groups that have come under intense attacks backed up by the authority of some states even using the scarce resources of the states to carry out these acts.

This is the best approach to curb another looming religious crisis in Africa knowing fully-well that if it happens it will be worse than ‘Rwanda Genocide’ considering the population of Nigeria and the volatility of the country. What goes around surely comes around; the violence you transport to the domain of loving, peaceful people will someday come to hunt you directly or indirectly.

Osobu S Alexander

[email protected]

08033819701