The impact of Ghana's new Government on Travel & Tourism

Change in policies and/or strategies - Usually, there are guidelines and policies that regulate the running of bodies in charge of such industries. The Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana tourism Authority often have blueprints that they should follow. Strategic plans may have been established and a new Government may only adapt it or make a few changes to make their work easier or better. However, in order to cause a positive change, a new Government needs to align its new policies with the already existing policies. With great strategies in play, the nation may benefit from a booming industry since the industry has great potential and is a major contributor of the country’s GDP. Also, certain policies such as foreign investor policies, travel/visa regulations among others may influence the decision of travelers as to either making Ghana a preferred travel destination or otherwise.