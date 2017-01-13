 MISTAKES MOST PARENTS MAKE IN RAISING THEIR CHILDREN AND HOW TO SIMPLY SOLVE THEM

Most parents do not understand how different settings come into

raising a child. Proper Child raising Is important in our today’s world. Most people

cannot raise their own children properly and that’s why we are

experiencing problems in our world today.

This post empowers parents on how to raise well-rounded, successful

children and smile back at yourself In the long run.

DON’T CHOOSE A CAREER FOR YOUR CHILD

Most African parents have the dream of sending their children to

school to become lawyers, doctors, professors etc.

Some parents pre-arrange their children’s future ambition by drumming

such careers into that child’s understanding from the start!

This is entirely wrong!

You can plan for the future of your child, that’s right but setting

their future ambitions because you are comparing future ambitions is

entirely wrong!

Observe your child from the start and let them select whatever they

wish to become: artists, engineers and all.

Most children that are forced to choose a career over another live

frustrated lives in the long run.

Let them choose, and then you guide them towards the right choice.

DON’T SOLVE ALL FOR THEM

Parents make a huge mistake when they provide every thing their

children need at their disposal.

That’s not effective responsible parenthood. Involve them in decisions

that affect them and let them make choices. Create problems knowingly

and see how they solve them.

IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT THEM

Most rich parents make the mistake of making their children feel that

their live is all about them!

Most children feel they are the most important things that matter and

everyone don’t. Involve your children in giving and understanding

other people. Show your child more, because they learn more from your actions.

NEGLECTING THE HARD PARTS OF PARENTHOOD.

Most parents (first parents) feel that their children are innocent and

do not know a thing, even when they do wrong. Some parents, in fact,

neglect these wrongs and forget about the correction part of

parenting. Parenting should be all encompassing! Try to be a balanced

parent by catching up on wrongs and correcting them.

UNHEALTHY PARENTING COMPETITION

Most parents engage in uncalled-for, unspoken, competition with their

neighbors and other families. Note that your child is specific and as

such should not be compared with children from other families.

Treat your child personally and don’t use other parents as yardsticks

in training your child!

MOST PARENTS FORGET THAT THEIR ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN THEIR VOICE!

Don’t be such a parent that advises kids to be good givers and retain

from other people. Truth is, You’ll get them confused and they won’t

be able to trace out what to do from what they are not meant to!

UNHEALTHY COMPETTION WITH YOUR CHIDREN

Most parents funnily compete with their children and frustrate their children.

Most children watch your reactions to events and if your child

observes you are not always happy wen he/she wins in a game, They’ll

stop winning and they’ll start degrading!

More directly, the message you are passing to such a child is that

WINNING IS BAD!

UNDERESTIMATION AND DEGRADATION OF THEIR INNER MINDSET

Most parents do not praise their children or give credit to them for

their uniqueness. You’re not encouraging them to take on challenges.

Never feel your child is just smart without giving them credits for

their work!

COMPARING CHILDREN

You have probably told your chid to look at hi peers at XYZ doing

this and that!

It’s wrong! Don’t start up your parenting journey on the wrong side by

comparing your children within themselves or with others.

OVERPROTECTION

It’s your bundle of joy! It’s great but overprotection is not what

makes that child remain a joy to you.

Overprotection limits their thinking and how much they can take charge

of situations without tearing apart.

Create another great parent out of your child.

Children love praises! So give them and don’t or stop making them

believe they are just smart!

Hope you are able to figure out what you are doing wrong from this post?

We are glad to help too!

Enter your comments on the mistake you are making and how you’ve

learnt what to do!

Do you have questions? You can ask us now!

JUST~OSHO: Author Bio: Osho Ayodeji is a freelance

writer and blogger. You can reach him for your quality top-notch

articles in your niche @[email protected]

or whatsapp him @08143386119