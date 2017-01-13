MISTAKES MOST PARENTS MAKE IN RAISING THEIR CHILDREN AND HOW TO SIMPLY SOLVE THEM
Most parents do not understand how different settings come into
raising a child. Proper Child raising Is important in our today’s world. Most people
cannot raise their own children properly and that’s why we are
experiencing problems in our world today.
This post empowers parents on how to raise well-rounded, successful
children and smile back at yourself In the long run.
DON’T CHOOSE A CAREER FOR YOUR CHILD
Most African parents have the dream of sending their children to
school to become lawyers, doctors, professors etc.
Some parents pre-arrange their children’s future ambition by drumming
such careers into that child’s understanding from the start!
This is entirely wrong!
You can plan for the future of your child, that’s right but setting
their future ambitions because you are comparing future ambitions is
entirely wrong!
Observe your child from the start and let them select whatever they
wish to become: artists, engineers and all.
Most children that are forced to choose a career over another live
frustrated lives in the long run.
Let them choose, and then you guide them towards the right choice.
DON’T SOLVE ALL FOR THEM
Parents make a huge mistake when they provide every thing their
children need at their disposal.
That’s not effective responsible parenthood. Involve them in decisions
that affect them and let them make choices. Create problems knowingly
and see how they solve them.
IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT THEM
Most rich parents make the mistake of making their children feel that
their live is all about them!
Most children feel they are the most important things that matter and
everyone don’t. Involve your children in giving and understanding
other people. Show your child more, because they learn more from your actions.
NEGLECTING THE HARD PARTS OF PARENTHOOD.
Most parents (first parents) feel that their children are innocent and
do not know a thing, even when they do wrong. Some parents, in fact,
neglect these wrongs and forget about the correction part of
parenting. Parenting should be all encompassing! Try to be a balanced
parent by catching up on wrongs and correcting them.
UNHEALTHY PARENTING COMPETITION
Most parents engage in uncalled-for, unspoken, competition with their
neighbors and other families. Note that your child is specific and as
such should not be compared with children from other families.
Treat your child personally and don’t use other parents as yardsticks
in training your child!
MOST PARENTS FORGET THAT THEIR ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN THEIR VOICE!
Don’t be such a parent that advises kids to be good givers and retain
from other people. Truth is, You’ll get them confused and they won’t
be able to trace out what to do from what they are not meant to!
UNHEALTHY COMPETTION WITH YOUR CHIDREN
Most parents funnily compete with their children and frustrate their children.
Most children watch your reactions to events and if your child
observes you are not always happy wen he/she wins in a game, They’ll
stop winning and they’ll start degrading!
More directly, the message you are passing to such a child is that
WINNING IS BAD!
UNDERESTIMATION AND DEGRADATION OF THEIR INNER MINDSET
Most parents do not praise their children or give credit to them for
their uniqueness. You’re not encouraging them to take on challenges.
Never feel your child is just smart without giving them credits for
their work!
COMPARING CHILDREN
You have probably told your chid to look at hi peers at XYZ doing
this and that!
It’s wrong! Don’t start up your parenting journey on the wrong side by
comparing your children within themselves or with others.
OVERPROTECTION
It’s your bundle of joy! It’s great but overprotection is not what
makes that child remain a joy to you.
Overprotection limits their thinking and how much they can take charge
of situations without tearing apart.
Create another great parent out of your child.
Children love praises! So give them and don’t or stop making them
believe they are just smart!
Hope you are able to figure out what you are doing wrong from this post?
We are glad to help too!
Enter your comments on the mistake you are making and how you’ve
learnt what to do!
Do you have questions? You can ask us now!
JUST~OSHO: Author Bio: Osho Ayodeji is a freelance
writer and blogger. You can reach him for your quality top-notch
articles in your niche @[email protected]
or whatsapp him @08143386119
Social News