Missing Child Discovered In Delta

A taxi driver has brought a missing child, Chinemelum Eze, to the Delta State Police Command who was to travel through a cap to Tudun Wada, Kano State.

Police image maker in the state DSP Andrew Aniamaka Friday through a press release made available to journalists in Asaba said, “On 13/1/2017 at about 1140hrs, a good spirited taxi driver brought one Chinemelum Eze aged 10yrs to the Police Public Relations Department Asaba and reported that on the said date, the boy boarded his taxi along Asaba/Benin express way, by Asaba Aluminum Company, saying that he was going to Tudun Wada Kano”.

According to him, “The victim who speaks Igbo language fluently reveals that his parents live at Tudun Wada Kano, while he lives at Onitsha, Anambra state with a woman whose name he does not know. He is a class 4 pupil of United Primary School, Nkpor, Anambra State”.

The Command called on any person(s) who knows the victim, whose picture is already displayed on T.V screen, his parents or guardian to report to the PPRO’s office, Police Headquarters, Asaba, Delta State for identification and collection.