Police Arrest Nine For Fuelling Crisis In Delta Communities

Nine persons are presently in police net at the Delta State Police Command for been the brain behind the lingering crisis between Isaba, Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities.

In a press release Friday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said, “The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a news report on page 41 of the Nation Newspaper of Tuesday, January 10, 2017 captioned “Delta Communities accuse Police Chief of bias”.

“The Command wishes to state that its actions so far in respect of the case are informed by peace, safety and security considerations in line with Delta State Security Council’s decision to deal decisively with anyone or group fuelling the crisis between the warring communities”.

It notes that those behind the malicious accusation against the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Zanna M. Ibrahim are only making a futile attempt to turn the truth upside down.

It would be recalled that right from the onset of the crisis, all hands have been on deck, both from the state government, the police and other security agencies and concerned indigenes of the state aimed at finding a lasting, amicable, peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“It is however unfortunate that rather than sheathe their swords some persons within the communities, apparently benefiting from the lingering crisis, are hell-bent on fomenting trouble and unleashing unpardonable atrocities against fellow man”, the statement revealed.

“Consequently, the CP, as the chief law enforcer in the state directed detectives to identify and arrest the masterminds of the crisis from both communities so as to achieve the peace and prevent the hostilities from escalating into a full blown tribal war. Hence, the arrest of the following suspects”.

Three persons were apprehended each from the three communities, these includes Onatomre Wisdom 30yrs of Ovwian/Aladja, Pastor Kingsley Uwavwahor adult of Ovwian/Aladja, Harrison Beta adult of Ovwian Aladja, Ofoleyon Henry, 50yrs of Isaba.

Others are Ogugu Moses, 36yrs of Isaba, Alex Akemujubo ‘m’, adult of Isaba, Austin Deinfegba ‘m’, adult of Isaba, Aken E. Edwin ‘m’, 38yrs of Ogbe-Ijoh, Godwin Enighan ‘m’, adult of Ogbe-Ijoh.

The Police boss said, “From the above record of arrest so far made, one wonders how anyone can in good conscience also accuse the Commissioner of Police of bias or favouritism”.

“The Command appeals and advises leaders of thought from the warring communities to channel their energy towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis rather than resorting to blackmailing those who are sincerely making effort to restore peace to the troubled communities”.

“It also calls on the youths from the affected communities to embrace peace for the progress and prosperity of their areas”.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been arraigned before Magistrate Court I, Asaba.