Buhari names executive management for River Basin Authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, Thursday said the appointments are with immediate effect.

See the list of those appointed for the River Basin Authorities thus:

THE ANAMBRA-IMO RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (AIRBDA):

Rev. Michael Nwabufo — Managing Director

Engr. (Dr.) Michael C. Nwachukwu–Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. Nweze B. Obasi — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Dr. Benjamin Aneke — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mrs. Ngozi C. Uche –Executive Director, Finance and Administration

BENIN-OWENA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BORBDA):

Engr. Saliu O. Ahmed — Managing Director

Engr. (Mrs.) Modupe V. Olalemi – Executive Director, Engineering

Agbetuyi O. Bamidele — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Olumese E. Charles — Executive Director, Planning and Design,

Akinya Folorunsho Samson – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

CHAD BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CRBDA):

Engr. Abba Garba — Managing Director

Engr. Babagana Uroma — Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. Abdu K. Tashikalma — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Modu Surum — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Falmata Maina Dalatu (Mrs.) — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

CROSS RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CRBDA):

Engr. Bassey E. Nkposong — Managing Director

Engr. Esin Winston Mosembe — Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. U.A. Essien, Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Mr. I.I. Udoh, Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mrs. Okpata Egbe, Executive Director, Administration and Finance

HADEJIA-JAMA'ARE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HJRBDA):

Dr. Ado Khalid Abdullahi — Managing Director

Engr. Abubakar Mohammed I — Executive Director, Engineering

Ma'amun Da'u Aliyu– Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Mohammed Umar Kura — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mohammed Awwal Wada — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

LOWER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (LBRBDA):

Engr. Mahmoud O. Adra — Managing Director

Engr. Mathias U. Udoyi — Executive Director, Engineering

Engr. Samuel J. Ochai, E.D. Agricultural Services,

Engr. Emmanuel Yepwi, Executive Director, Planning and Design

Richard N. Ndidi — Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

LOWER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (LNRBDA):

Dr. Adeniyi Saheed Aremu — Managing Director

Engr. Abdulkarim Mohammed Bello — Executive Director, Engineering

Engr. Tajuddeen A. Affinih – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Olawale Victor, Executive Director, Planning and Design

Abu Atsumbe Abdullahi, Executive Director, Finance and Administration

NIGER DELTA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (NDRBDA):

Engr. Tonye David-West — Managing Director,

Engr. Okwonu Benson — Executive Director, Engineering

Ikuromo E. Joshua — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Dr, (Engr.) Austen A.T. Pabor — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mr. Isaac Akpoede Otuorimo — Executive Director, Finance and Administration

OGUN-OSHUN RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (OORBDA):

Olufemi Olayemi Odumosu — Managing Director

Engr. Iyiola Rufus A. — Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. (Mrs.) Bolanle A. Olaniyan — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Engr. Adesanya Mutiu Omoniyi — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Olayiwola A. Baruwa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

SOKOTO RIMA RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (SRRBDA):

Engr. Buhari Bature Mohammed — Managing Director

Engr. Jafar A. Sadeeq — Executive Director, Engineering

Engr. Sanusi Mai-Afu – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Engr. Murtala Dalhatu — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Faruk Madugu Gwandu – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

UPPER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (UBRBDA):

Engr. Abubakar Muazu — Managing Director

Engr. Mukhtar Umar Isa — Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. Abdulhameed Girei — Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Engr. Yusuf Daniel Ajemasu – Executive Director, Planning and Design

Mr. Haruna N. Musa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

UPPER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (UNRBDA):

Prof. Abdulkarim M. Ali — Managing Director

Engr. David Emmanuel – Executive Director, Engineering

Dr. Abdu Aminu Omar – Executive Director, Agricultural Services

Engr. John Bature Gimba — Executive Director, Planning and Design

Alhassan Bawa Ugbada—Executive Director, Finance and Administration