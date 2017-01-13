Rccg Says Adeboye’s Decision To Appoint National Overseer Irreversible

SAN FRANCISCO, January 13, (THEWILL) – Despite the suspension of the controversial Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, says Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s decision to appoint a national overseer for the church in Nigeria still stands.

Speaking while interacting with newsmen at Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun State, on Thursday, the church's Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji dismissed insinuations that Adeboye had resigned as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

He explained that the plan to have a national or country overseer for RCCG Nigeria was ongoing before th implementation of the now suspended Corporate Governance Code, which many believe prompted Adeboye to relinquish leadership of the church in Nigeria.

Adegbiji, who said he was briefing the press on behalf of the church leadership, stated that the decision of Adeboye to appoint one of the seven Assistant General Overseers of the church, with Pastor Joshua Obayemi, as the Nigeria's national overseer was irreversible.

“If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the Church Council, and most importantly, God. That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

“So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law,” he said.

Asked why the church decided to appoint a country overseer for Nigeria when Adeboye was still in charge, the RCCG spokesman explained that the rapid growth of the church and the enormous administrative responsibilities that followed the expansion were part of reasons for the action.

His words, “The RCCG is a fast-growing church and as of the last count, we are in 192 nations of the world and most of these countries have their national or country overseer. So, there is nothing wrong if Nigeria, which also has the blessing of hosting the world headquarters of the RCCG, has its own national overseer.

“However, this does not, in any way, affect the position of the General Overseer as all other national overseers of the church in other countries report to him.

“He has been and he will continue to perform his role without let or hindrance. So, he (Adeboye) has never stepped down as the General Overseer of the RCCG.”

Adegbiji said the Governing Council of the church still had Adeboye as the leader, while Obayemi, six other Assistant General Overseers, AGOs, and two special assistants to the GO were members.

He listed the AGOs to include: Pastors J. F. Odesola, Ayo Adeloye, Olu Obanure, Peter Amenkhienan, E. O. Daramola and E. A. Adeyemi, adding that the two special assistants in the RCCG's current council are Pastor Remi Akintunde and Pastor D. G. Kuo.