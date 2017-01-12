Police arrest Lagos club owner, 'Pretty Mike', for putting girls on leash

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a club owner and socialite, Mike Nwogu, who is popularly known as Pretty Mike, for dehumanising young women.

Nwogu was in the news recently after images emerged of him attending different events in Lagos with two masked ladies on leashes.

The images, which went viral, sparked outrage with many calling on the relevant authorities and the Lagos State government to intervene and prevent such anti-social and inhumane behaviour.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs, Bola Akingbade.

The statement said Nwogu was arrested on Wednesday 'for dehumanising young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains around their necks'.

The 30-year-old is cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and has signed an undertaking to stop the act and apologise to the public, according to the statement.

The undertaking, the statement said, read, 'I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

'I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me. I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.'

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, was quoted as saying, the state government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanise any citizen in the State.

'The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,' Kazeem said.