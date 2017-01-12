Osun Group Drums Support for FG

A new socio- political group in Osun state,OsunBuharists Society,has reassured Nigerians of the genuine intention and strong will of President MuhammaduBuhari to return Nigeria to the path of sustainable economic and social prosperity.

Arising from its maiden meeting held at Iwo, the Senatorial headquarters of Osun West senatorial district, the group in its communique said "We have after detailed review, concluded that President MuhammaduBuhari means well and is resolute in his drive to tackle the recession and restore the economy to stability.

“We also note that while the nation is currently experiencing pains due to the recession, genuine efforts are being made to spend on infrastructure, block fiscal leakages and assist the states in the payment of salaries and pensions.

"The administration is pursuing an anti-corruption based social palliatives programme such as the N-Power and the payment to the poor of the poor. Scarce resources are now deployed to areas of needs while government programmes are now implemented with rigorous due process and due diligence.

“We note and commend the string of successes already achieved through the counter insurgency operations in the North East. The ultimate decapitation of Boko Haram from territory holding terror group to dispersed fighters on the run deserves commendation of all Nigerians.

" We also note and commend the refusal of the President to abandon projects inherited from the former administration. Lagos Ibadan expressway is nearing completion. Work has commenced on a redesigned Second Niger bridge.From North to South ,inherited projects are receiving accelerated implementation" the communique signed by three interim officers noted.

While admitting that the federation is facing tough challenges ,the group however said there are signals that the administration will overcome the economic problems due to well crafted recovery programme.

"We urge the people of Osun state to continue to support President Buhari. For us to exit our debt trap in Osunstate,we need to remain close and loyal to the centre", the group concluded.

The communique was signed by Abu Muqtada (Osun West),RevBunmi Adebayo(Osun East) and AdeoluAdeyefa(Osun Central)