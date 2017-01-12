NIGER STATE : Governor Sani Bello Lauds Legislative Initiatives 

The Governor of Niger State, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello has commended members of the State legislature for their positive contributions to the socio-economic development of the state. Governor Bello’s position was contained in a press statement signed by Alhaji Sabo Adamu, head of department, Information and Protocol, Niger State House of Assembly before he commissioned a Friday Mosque at Mashegu, headquarters of Mashegu Local Government Area in the state.

The statement noted that "the rapid transformation of the state cannot be a one stream affair for the Executive alone, but should also be complemented by other key stakeholders in the state, so as to achieve the desired result, adding that the initiative by his Administration to empowered relevant stakeholders, was a deliberate design to ensure holistic involvements in achieving these laudable objectives, which was in line with the vision and mission of the All Progressive Congress Party towards rapid transformation of the state".

The Governor then admonished the people of the community to embrace dialogue and peaceful co-existence in resolving their differences and advised them to always support Government programmes and policies aimed at improving their living standard and also commended the legislator representing the area for embarking on people oriented projects to enhance their living standard and conditions.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Northern State Speakers Forum, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, expressed gratitude to the state executive council under the service-driven administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for supporting the legislators to enable them contribute more meanfully to the socio-economic development of their various constituencies, assuring that more dividends of democracy will soon reach all nooks and crannies of the state.

He then advised the people of Mashegu constituency to avoid politics of bitterness and join hands with their representative to move the area forward and also commended the legislator for positive representation, Meanwhile, in his welcome speech at the occasion, Hon. Umar Mohammed Jiya, member representing Mashegu constituency, also commended the present Administration in the state led by the Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello for his laudable accomplishments and initiatives to accelerate rapid socio-economic transformation of the state.

He added that, the conception and completion of the projects earmarked for commissioning were intended to fulfil his electorates aspirations and expectations, in line with his campaign promisesand assured people of other communities in the constituency of provisions of similar social amenities and stated that N39 million naira was used for the projects.

The Governor later commissioned the new ultra modern Friday Mosque and joined other Muslim faithful’s to offer the two Friday raka’at prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Mashegu, Alh. Adamu Aliyu, who also offered special prayer for the state and the country including leaders at all levels and appealed to the people to ensure peaceful co-existence with one another and support all Government programmes and policies at all times.

The Governor later directed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, to represent him to commission two other projects located at Saho Rami and Babban Rami Communities of the constituency and left for Minna to attend to other important state matters.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed Guni accompanied by other principal officers of the House, including the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hussaini Ibrahim and Majority Leader Hon. Isah Dandodo Ibrahim and other Hon. Members, including the sponsor of the projects, Hon. Umar Mohammed Jiya and other Party officials, commissioned the rehabilitated Bi-water project facility at Saho Rami.

In his remarks at the event, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, who was received by many people of the area also commended the effort of the legislator for embarking on the provision of basic social amenities to his constituents and advised the people to continue to support the present Administration effort to improve their socio-economic wellbeing and ensure the protection and proper use of the facility for their benefit.

The representative of the Governor and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, also commissioned a new block of three class rooms with office and fully furnished, build at Babban Rami Primary school, by the legislator representing the constituency.

In his short remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed, Appealed to parents in the community to ensure they send their children to school to acquire education, so as to enable them become good citizens of the state and assured them that the present Administration and other relevant stakeholders will continue to improve the environment for learning and commended the good efforts of the legislator in embarking on such laudable projects for the betterment of his people.