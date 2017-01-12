7 Amazing African Sites To Visit In 2017

Beauty, style, amusement, adventure, history, tradition, heritage, wonderful, natural, life, amazing !!! These are just a few of the million words that can be used to describe tourist sites in Africa.

Fortunately, these beautiful natural landmarks or monuments are spread all over the continent with some major tourist destinations boasting incredible scenery, and great history. Africa is definitely the place to be this year and just to whet your appetite, Jumia Travel gives you a sneak peek into some amazing African sites you can visit in 2017.

Mole National Park, Ghana - Located in the Northern part of the country, this wildlife conservation presents a wonderful safari experience for every visitor. Living with these animals is definitely an adventure while you get to learn about several different species as well.

Masai Mara, Kenya - Popularly known as Africa’s greatest wildlife reserve, with over 570 bird species, 95 known mammal species, and over 2 million wildebeest, zebra and gazelle migration, this is just a beauty to withhold. The best time to visit the Masai Marai is between July and October.

Zanzibar, Tanzania - An amazing blue water surrounded destination located in the Indian Ocean just off the coast of Tanzania. This beautiful place serves as a very relaxing site as well as a romantic Honeymoon destination for many lovers around the world. It also possesses great history as home of spices and ivory in the slave trade era. It is characterized by many aesthetic beaches , and small huts in and around the clear blue waters.

Victoria Falls, (Between Zambia and Zimbabwe) - One of the 7 wonders of the world which lies in between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria falls is considered the world’s largest waterfall with its incredible height and width coming together to create the most enormous single sheet of flowing water. The best time to view the fall is between June and July from the Zambian side since it is the rainy season and makes it nearly impossible to see the base of the waterfall.

Omo RIver, Ethiopia - Located in the southern part of Ethiopia, this Tourist site is popular for the people who live around it rather than the river itself. With over 50 tribes resident in this area, if you are a lover of African culture and heritage, then this is definitely a must-go area for you. The traditional outfits of the people are very interesting and controversial as the men usually hang riffles at their backs. This is part of their regalia rather than a weapon.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania - At a height of 19,340 feet (5896m), Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s largest mountain and takes about six days to climb. Largely rated as the highest point in Africa, many travelers come here to ‘’see the whole of Africa’’ in just one unique view. The hiking experience is always a great adventure with beautiful sights and sounds all the way up and down as you ascend or descend.

Aso Rock, Nigeria - A large outcrop on the outskirts of Nigeria’s capital Abuja. This amazing rock is the most visible edifice here. The word “Aso’’ means victorious which is probably why this area is the home of Nigeria’s Presidential Complex, the Nigerian Supreme court and the Nigerian National Assembly. The rock serves as a unique tourist attraction for many travelers in Abuja but the other Monuments also make this area a great place to visit.

If you ever lacked options or motivation to travel to Africa, you have no excuse now. You can choose any of these countries and still have more than 5 other tourist destinations to visit as well. Africa is great and beautiful. It brings an experience unmatched by any other continent in the world. Africa awaits you!