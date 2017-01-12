General News | 12 January 2017 15:21 CET
Pres. Buhari releases list of new ambassadorial nominees
Full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki include:
Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)
Uzoma Eminike, Abia
Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)
Christopher Okeke (Anambra)
Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)
Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)
Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)
Stephen Uba (Benue)
Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)
Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)
Frank Ofegina (Delta)
Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)
Yagwe Ede (Edo)
Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)
Chris Eze (Enugu)
Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)
Details later.
