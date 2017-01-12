Sahara Reporters Publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore Released

By The Nigerian Voice

The Lagos State Police Command has given details of how the Publisher of

Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore was arrested in Lagos.

Mr. Sowore, who has since been released, was arrested over alleged threat

to life on Checkout International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.

Fatodu also accused him of criminal defamation.

Below is the press statement from the police:

Today, 11/1/2017 at about 15:39hrs, a distress call was received by the

Lagos State Police Command that Mr. Omoyele Sowore – Publisher of Sahara

Reporters was being attacked by suspected hoodlums around Isaac John

street, GRA Ikeja.

The police swiftly responded, and upon arrival at the scene contrary to

the report that a robbery attack was taking place, the police met the duo

of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Mr Lekan Fatodu engaged in a brawl/altercation.

With a view to ascertaining what led to the false alarm of a robbery, both

parties were taken before the Commissioner of Police.

In the course of police intervention, it was found out that the brawl is

in connection with an earlier complaint of alleged threat to life,

defamation of character and blackmail made by Lekan against Omoyele. Both

parties were subsequently referred to the State Criminal Investigation and

Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti where the case has been under

investigation.

SP DOLAPO BADMOS

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.

LAGOS STATE COMMAND