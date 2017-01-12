Sahara Reporters Publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore Released The Nigeria Police Explains role
The Lagos State Police Command has given details of how the Publisher of
Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore was arrested in Lagos.
Mr. Sowore, who has since been released, was arrested over alleged threat
to life on Checkout International Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.
Fatodu also accused him of criminal defamation.
Below is the press statement from the police:
Today, 11/1/2017 at about 15:39hrs, a distress call was received by the
Lagos State Police Command that Mr. Omoyele Sowore – Publisher of Sahara
Reporters was being attacked by suspected hoodlums around Isaac John
street, GRA Ikeja.
The police swiftly responded, and upon arrival at the scene contrary to
the report that a robbery attack was taking place, the police met the duo
of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Mr Lekan Fatodu engaged in a brawl/altercation.
With a view to ascertaining what led to the false alarm of a robbery, both
parties were taken before the Commissioner of Police.
In the course of police intervention, it was found out that the brawl is
in connection with an earlier complaint of alleged threat to life,
defamation of character and blackmail made by Lekan against Omoyele. Both
parties were subsequently referred to the State Criminal Investigation and
Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti where the case has been under
investigation.
SP DOLAPO BADMOS
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.
LAGOS STATE COMMAND
General News