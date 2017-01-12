Four Female Suicide Bombers Killed In Nigeria’s Border

SAN FRANCISCO, January 11, (THEWILL) – Four female suicide bombers were killed on Wednesday after crossing into northern Cameroon from Nigeria, according to local officials.

This was disclosed by the Governor of Cameroon's Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakari, who told Voice of America (VOA) that self-defence groups spotted the four young women crossing the border in pairs early Wednesday.

He revealed that three of them detonated their suicide vests, killing only themselves, while the fourth was shot and killed by soldiers.

Bakari said he is congratulating the military and self-defence groups who had dedicated their lives to fight the terrorists.

He urged the population to be vigilant saying that the war against Boko Haram has not ended, so they should double their vigilance knowing Cameroon is still fighting the war.

Cameroon Minister of Communication and Government Spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma, told VOA that troops have been pushing back on the cross-border threat.

He said a series of joint raids by Cameroonian and Nigerian troops that begun in mid-December has destroyed a Boko Haram logistical base in Goshe saying the base was used to mount deadly cross-border attacks on civilians.

“Several manufacturing units of explosive devices were destroyed.

“A dozen explosive devices were neutralized. Training camps were dismantled. Hundreds of terrorists were definitely neutralized.

“Over 30 fighters were captured and handed over to Nigerian forces. Hundreds of hostages were freed and handed over to Nigerian forces,” said Tchiroma.