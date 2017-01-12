Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Police Officers Wives Association, Enugu State chapter of his continued support in its programmes and objectives.

Governor Ugwuanyi who gave this assurance when the members of the association paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Enugu, stated that since the administration's inauguration in 2015 it has been striving to enhance the welfare of vulnerable groups, especially women and children, adding that the Police Officers Wives Association is entitled to benefit from such gesture.

Governor Ugwuanyi listed the ways his administration has assisted such groups to include sustenance of the free maternal and healthcare scheme in the state, maintaining a referral centre for victims of sexual violence and other related abuse against women through empowerment of the relevant ministries and agencies that are responsible for the welfare of women and children.

He informed the members that his administration will support their forthcoming programme scheduled to commence on January 21, and urged them not to relent in their quest to attain better lives for their members and children.

'I urge POWA in Enugu state to continue to reach for higher heights in pursuit of its objective,' he said.

Earlier in her speech, the chairperson of the Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs. Gladys Agbonleni, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his developmental strides in Enugu state.

She explained that the association is a non-governmental, non-religious, and non-tribal association that seeks to uplift the welfare of police officers wives and their children.