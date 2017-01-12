Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Warri refineries resume kerosene, diesel production

The three refineries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri have resumed production of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) or kerosene.

The resumption of refining of the products is expected to balance the disequilibrium in demand and supply being experienced across the country.

Speaking on the production level of the Warri refinery, the Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Engr. Solomon Ladenegan, said the plant had been doing well since the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) was revved up on Saturday.

Ladenegan said the refinery resumed production last Saturday at about 10:22hrs, with the plant's CDU functioning.

He said the plant now refines 2 million litres of kerosene and 3 million litres of diesel daily.

A statement endorsed by the General Manager, Group Public Affair Division, Ndu Ughamadu, quoted him as saying: 'This morning, we have pumped the products to PPMC and they have started loading. They are going to load up to 1 million litres of DPK and AGO. The products are there in the tank and we are doing everything to get them to the market.'

The Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Dr Bafred Enjugu, said the plant was producing 3 million litres of AGO daily, in addition to millions of DPK.

Enjugu said the operators were thrilled that the old Port Harcourt Refinery where production of AGO was being carried out by themselves without foreign expertise deployment.