Governor Okorocha's love For The Nigerian Youth Is Unparalleled - Prince Eze Madumere

His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere at the instance of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha played host to the outgoing Imo State Coordinator of NYSC scheme, Mr. Isaac Fasanu who introduced the incoming Coordinator, Mr. Olugbode James.

Mr. Fasanu expressed fulfilled having worked in Imo State when Governor Okorocha transformed the Orientation Camp that used to be the worst in rating to the best in rating in Nigeria.

He thanked Prince Madumere immensely for always being there especially in times of need. He said the Deputy Governor has always taken their request to the Governor, which never returned unfulfilled.

He further appealed to Prince Madumere to transfer the same treatment and cooperation to his successor to help him succeed.

Responding to Mr. Fasanu and the new Coordinator who exclaimed over the transformation he saw he Imo, Prince Madumere thanked Mr. Fasanu for his service orientation in service to fatherland. He described him as a son of Imo State who worked in the State with love.

He assured them of the same cooperation to the new helmsman, emphasising Governor Okorocha's love for the youth who will be tomorrow's leaders, which he attributes to the Governor's rapid responses to their request.

He urged Mr. Fasanu to be a good Ambassador of the State while formerly welcoming Mr. James, telling to feel free and be rest assured of warm welcome of Ndi Imo.