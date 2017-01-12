Senate Rejects Ban On Car Importation Through Land Borders, Directs Committee To Probe Policy

SAN FRANCISCO, January 11, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday called for a reversal of the policy of the Federal Government banning the importation of cars through land borders which took effect from January 1, 2017.

Senators, who heavily criticised the policy during the day’s plenary, described the ban as anti-poor, adding that it will lead to a loss of 500,000 jobs.

This followed a motion titled, 'The Ban on the Importation of Vehicles Through the Land Borders into the Country', jointly moved by Senators Barau Jibrin (Kano North), Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North), Shehu Sani (Kadana Central) and Ali Wakili (Bauchi South).

More lawmakers, who took turns to speak on the policy, condemned the move by government.

While overwhelmingly rejecting the policy, they requested the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to immediately put a hold on the implementation of the policy.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the sitting, pleaded with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to pay heed to the cries of Nigerians and reverse the policy.

“From the contributions made, it is obvious that the policy is unpopular. We are representatives of the people and the people have spoken through us that they do not want this policy. I think those in government should listen to them,” he said.

The upper chamber further directed its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the Federal Government to slam a ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.