Engr Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure's Body Was Laid To Rest.

The body of the former Governor, visionary, compassionate and iconic

leader of Niger State, His Excellency Engr Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure

was laid to rest in his house at Kashim Shetima Road, GRA, Minna.

The funeral prayer which was conducted by Chief Imam of Central Mosque

Minna at Eidi praying ground of the state at exactly 12:30pm. The

funeral was historic one that recorded many dignitaries and more than

10,000 people across the cronies and angle of the country and even

from international communities were in attendance despite their tight

schedules, travel from far and near in order to accord the former

Governor a befitting burial.

The Eidi praying ground was full to its capacity to extent that many

performed their prayer on top of the fence.

Similarly Niger State Government has declared today Wednesday 11

January 2017 a work free day to enable Nigerlites to accord him a

befitting burial which all the public and private organizations and

NGO's has honour without hesitation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the State own university, Prof. Nasirudeen

Mohammed Maiturare, described the founder and pioneer visitor of the

university as "a visionary and compassionate leader"

He said, he was a selfless leader who have touched all the lives of

both rich and poor masses. "He is gone but his legacies will live on

until the end of the world".

We fervently pray that may the countless and unending mercy and

forgivenesses of Allah continue to rain on the departed soul. May

Almighty Allah bless him with Aljannatul Firdausi. Aameen.