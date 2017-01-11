Ex-Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema being persecuted because of 2019 - Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the trial of
former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema by the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as mere political persecution,
which is part of the plot of the cabal in the All Progressives
Congress (APC) to incapacitate opposition figures in the country
financially before the 2019 general elections.
Governor Fayose, who said President Mohammadu Buhari’s second term
ambition will not be realised on the basis of intimidation, harassment
and persecution of opposition figures as well as annihilation of their
financial strength, added that; “Instead of running after those that
they perceived as threat to the President’s 2019 ambition, they should
rather save Nigerians from hunger and sufferings now ravaging the
land.”
According to his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said “it is also obvious that
those holding power in Katsina State presently are finding it
difficult to match Shema’s unprecedented performance while in office
and have opted for his persecution just to cover up their failure.
The governor lamented that all actions of the APC led federal
government were geared towards the achievement of President Buhari’s
second term and not the well-being of Nigerians, many of whom can
barely feed owing to bad policies of the government.
He said “it is another sad experience in democratic governance in
Nigeria that someone like Alhaji Shema, who performed remarkably well
as Katsina State governor and even left over N3 billion in the state’s
treasury is now being humiliated ostensibly just because some people
believed that the only way they can perpetuate themselves in power
beyond 2019 is by destroying opposition.
“Despite that Alhaji Shema made himself available to the EFCC on
September 16, 2016, he was kept in detention for more than two weeks
just to humiliate him as directed by those who presently hold power in
Katsina and Abuja. Even when Alhaji Shema was arraigned in court on
Tuesday, EFCC even went to the extent of asking the court to remand
him in prison. This is ridiculous!”
Calling on the international community, especially the United States
of America (USA) President-Elect, Donald Trump and other world leaders
to help in saving democracy in Nigeria, Governor Fayose said, “this
continuous use of EFCC and other agencies of the federal government to
humiliate and oppress those perceived as threat to the APC hold on
power beyond 2019 is a threat to democracy in the country and must not
be allowed to continue.
“The international community should ask President Buhari why only
opposition figures are the ones being arrested and tried by the EFCC.
What has happened to all those petitions submitted to the EFCC against
close aides of the president and serving members of his cabinet?
“Obviously, EFCC now exists as the APC Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission and those foreign organisations donating funds to the
commission should be mindful of their funds being used to persecute
opposition.”
