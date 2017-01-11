President Zuma appoints Public Service Commissioners

PRETORIA, South Africa, January 11, 2017/APO/ --

President Jacob Zuma has appointed new commissioners to serve in the Public Service Commission.

The President has appointed the following for a period of five years;

Ms Clara Phumelele Nzimande;

Adv. Richard Khaliphile Sizani;

Dr Tholumuzi Bruno Luthuli.

President Zuma wishes the new commissioners all the best in their new important responsibilities.