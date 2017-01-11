If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

South Africa | 11 January 2017 17:37 CET

President Zuma appoints Public Service Commissioners
President Zuma wishes the new commissioners all the best in their new important responsibilities

By APO - Africa Newsroom

PRETORIA, South Africa, January 11, 2017/APO/ --
President Jacob Zuma has appointed new commissioners to serve in the Public Service Commission.

The President has appointed the following for a period of five years;

  • Ms Clara Phumelele Nzimande;
  • Adv. Richard Khaliphile Sizani;
  • Dr Tholumuzi Bruno Luthuli.

President Zuma wishes the new commissioners all the best in their new important responsibilities.


