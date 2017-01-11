4 ways to manage a cracked iPhone screen

Despite the recession and how expensive the iPhone is, a majority of people in Nigeria still buy and use the product. Most of these owners, however, are from time to time faced with the challenge of a cracked screen. No doubt, dropping your phone and cracking the screen can completely ruin your day. However, it does not have to be the end of the world. Of course, buying a new phone once your screen is cracked might not be the first option. And even if you did not opt in for phone insurance, and your warranty is exhausted, it might be worth considering other solutions for the damaged screen. Read on to learn Jumia Travel’s solutions for your cracked iPhone screen.

Ignore the crack and move on

So, your iPhone screen has cracked, not completely destroyed or totally removed …it is not the end of the world. First, check out the phone’s basic functions: Are the screen sensors still reactive? Is the text legible? Does the screen still respond to your touch? Can you still receive and make calls easily? If yes, then just move on and make up your mind to push through.

Fix it yourself

Thanks to Youtube and the internet, anyone can basically build or fix anything these days. While the DIY (do-it-yourself) solution can be a little risky, it can be achieved with the right tools and a little know-how which you can get online. Fixing it yourself is sometimes even cheaper than an insurance claim. A full replacement screen and front for a iPhone7, for instance, can be bought from computer village or from online stores. You would then need to find instructions on how to proceed from a website like iFixit or follow guidelines from a video on Youtube. The process can be frustrating and take a few hours to complete, however, it gives techies the most satisfaction. Note that this solution is not recommended if you have any doubts, as you could cause even more damage.

Visit a Local repair shop

This only makes sense when the damage is not too severe and your manufacturer’s warranty period is expired. If there is no Apple store in your area, searching the Internet for local repair stores in your area with good reviews or visit a local mall for a repair kiosk. Cracked screen repairs typically cost around NGN 100,000 or more, and can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour or two. Ensure you find a provider who will repair your phone while you wait. Independent repair shops are actually a lot cheaper than manufacturer’s shops, but the risk of them not fixing it to a high standard is always there.

Sell the phone

If the crack it lethal or maybe it is not the first time the screen is getting cracked and you have had the iPhone for a long time, it might not be worth paying for repairs. However, rather than throw it away, as you can sell the damaged device to iPhone vendors to get a bit of money back. This is an easy thing to do at computer village or Tsaka Tinubu, VI. The phone technicians in those areas gladly buy broken devices, so they can use the spare parts. It is however important to bear in mind that damaged phones will only get you about 50 percent or less of what the device was originally worth. The point is that you will use that cash towards a replacement phone so that you can get it at a lower price.