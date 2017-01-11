Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu & more! YNaija.com presents its list for 'The New Establishment’ 2017

The editorial board of Y!/YNaija.com today announced the New Establishment for 2017 – an annual list of young Nigerians making defining moves towards shaping the future.

Every year, Y!/YNaija.com, the online newspaper for young Nigerians scouts the breadth of the country to uncover the freshest young people who are blossoming in spite of the odds that appear to be stacked against them.

This year’s pool features a mix group of young people wielding influence, pulling strings and setting agenda in the often intersecting worlds of media, technology, sports, entertainment, politics, and beyond.

Among the fifty innovative changemakers who make the 2017 list are Mr. Eazi, a music sensation with fan base spread across West Africa; Chidera Muoka, editor of Guardian Life; Arese Ugwu, author of best-selling book, Smart Money Woman; and Kelechi Iheanacho, the free-scoring forward who plays for English Premiership side, Manchester City FC.

About YNaija

YNaija is the internet newspaper for young Nigerians, focused on the issues and ideas that matter for an evolving generation. It is an arm of the RED brand, which is the continent’s largest omni-media group focused on Africa’s youth.

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa ( www.redmediaafrica.com ) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED.. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice and the International Practice - with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. RED owns the continent's largest portfolio of youth media brands. Its Content Division holds brands across TV, radio, online and events including Y! Magazine,YNaija.com, Rubbin' Minds, #YTech100 and the The RED Summit. It also anchors a development firm, The Future Project, which projects include Africa's leading youth platform, The Future Awards Africa, HowCanIGetInvolved.com and Aiki.ng, which is run in conjunction with Microsoft.‎