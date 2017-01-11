Magu ‘drilled’ By U.s. Ambassador Over Dss Allegations

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, (THEWILL) – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, and some members of his key staff have met Acting Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on the allegations levelled against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to The Nation, the meeting, which was an informal session, was held on Friday .

Magu was said to have told the team that he was innocent of all the allegations raised by the security agency, which aborted his confirmation as EFCC Chairman by the Senate.

It was learnt that the session was part of the Embassy's interest in the nation's anti-corruption campaign as the interaction might assist the US team to have a broader appraisal of the controversy on Magu's nomination, which was not considered by the Upper Chamber.

“The US Embassy took on Magu on every issue in the DSS report to ascertain whether or not he committed the infractions levelled against him,” a source was quoted.

“The team wanted to know if Magu had indeed failed the integrity test which made the United States to support him.

“The Acting EFCC chairman responded to every issue without betraying his emotion. At the end, Magu said he was innocent of all the allegations against him.

“He said he has also responded to the query given to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“The U.S. Embassy team was satisfied with Magu's response. The Ambassador and others later took a photograph with him.

“With this session, we are hopeful that the US support for the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari will be more enhanced.”

THEWILL recalls that the Senate refused to confirm Magu's nomination because DSS had alleged that Magu's accommodation in Abuja was paid for by a corrupt businessman and that he flew first class to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, contrary to federal government's directive to its officials not to travel in the elite cabin.

He was queried by Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami who was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the allegations while his response has not been made public.