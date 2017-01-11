The issue is not going to Kaduna or Minna or an Air force Base

The issue is not going to Kaduna or Minna or an Airforce Base

you do NOT need to close an airport to rehabilitate the runway

a) you plan for night time work only

b) you ensure you have one extra equipment on standby for each construction equipment/accessories you need

c) you repair probably 10 m x 40 m each night

d) Total http://www.total.com would give you all the special asphalt binders you need

Julius Berger, Setraco , PW , RCC have the in country capacity/expertise to do this ....in fact if the runway rehabilitation job is shared to these 4 Contractors ...you reduce completion time by 75%