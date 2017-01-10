2019 ambition, negative public outcry over Pastor Adeboye’s resignation made Buhari sack FRC boss – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the sack of the

Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of

Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the

controversial Corporate Governance Code 2016 as an afterthought and

cover-up to stem the tide of negative public reactions to the

implementation of the controversial law that stripped the General

Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch

Adeboye and others of their positions.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday and signed by the

governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media,

Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “When they realised the

implication of their action on President Mohammadu Buhari’s 2019

ambition, especially the personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s

involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on

instruction.

“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any

love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria. Mind you, they

have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not

abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look

at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose

appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.”

He said it was funny that a president that is over 70 years will be

the one to implement a regulation limiting the age of General Overseer

(GO) of Churches to 70 years, asking; “If men of God like Pastor

Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike

Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of

age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74

and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?”

Governor Fayose, who described those defending President Mohammadu

Buhari by claiming that the law was made when Dr Goodluck Jonathan was

president as hypocrites, asked; “Even if the law was made before

President Buhari assumed office, who is to blame for its

implementation? Could President Buhari have implemented a law he does

not believe in and could the sacked FRC boss that they have now used

as the fall-guy have implemented the law without the consent of the

President?”

He questioned the speed at which the President reacted by sacking the

FRC boss, asking; “Why was there no such swiftness in his action on

Southern Kaduna killings where a race was almost wiped out, with

people killed like goats? Why didn’t the President react swiftly to

the Senate indictment of the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu?

“Obviously, it was an afterthought, which was aimed at dousing the

negative outcry that greeted the action by using the sacked FRC boss

as the fall-guy

“This has further made it very clear and evident that Buhari is not a

leader, he is ruler. He is a religious apologist that believes that he

must silence anybody that does not believe in his line of thought

either politically or religious wise.

“Sadly, all those things that we have forgotten and never thought will

happen again in this country are now happening. The country is now

badly divided more than ever before.

“Nigerians have been able to read through President Buhari in this

short time to realise that all he is doing now is to destroy this

country like he did in 1984, but God will not allow him.