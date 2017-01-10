2019 ambition, negative public outcry over Pastor Adeboye’s resignation made Buhari sack FRC boss – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the sack of the
Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of
Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the
controversial Corporate Governance Code 2016 as an afterthought and
cover-up to stem the tide of negative public reactions to the
implementation of the controversial law that stripped the General
Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch
Adeboye and others of their positions.
In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday and signed by the
governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media,
Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “When they realised the
implication of their action on President Mohammadu Buhari’s 2019
ambition, especially the personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s
involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on
instruction.
“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any
love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria. Mind you, they
have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not
abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look
at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose
appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.”
He said it was funny that a president that is over 70 years will be
the one to implement a regulation limiting the age of General Overseer
(GO) of Churches to 70 years, asking; “If men of God like Pastor
Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike
Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of
age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74
and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?”
Governor Fayose, who described those defending President Mohammadu
Buhari by claiming that the law was made when Dr Goodluck Jonathan was
president as hypocrites, asked; “Even if the law was made before
President Buhari assumed office, who is to blame for its
implementation? Could President Buhari have implemented a law he does
not believe in and could the sacked FRC boss that they have now used
as the fall-guy have implemented the law without the consent of the
President?”
He questioned the speed at which the President reacted by sacking the
FRC boss, asking; “Why was there no such swiftness in his action on
Southern Kaduna killings where a race was almost wiped out, with
people killed like goats? Why didn’t the President react swiftly to
the Senate indictment of the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu?
“Obviously, it was an afterthought, which was aimed at dousing the
negative outcry that greeted the action by using the sacked FRC boss
as the fall-guy
“This has further made it very clear and evident that Buhari is not a
leader, he is ruler. He is a religious apologist that believes that he
must silence anybody that does not believe in his line of thought
either politically or religious wise.
“Sadly, all those things that we have forgotten and never thought will
happen again in this country are now happening. The country is now
badly divided more than ever before.
“Nigerians have been able to read through President Buhari in this
short time to realise that all he is doing now is to destroy this
country like he did in 1984, but God will not allow him.
General News