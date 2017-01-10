If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Press Statement | 10 January 2017 20:20 CET

Pampers Celebrates First Baby of the Year

By Oluwafisayo Ige

Pampers joins the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode to celebrate the first baby of the year while visiting three different health centres in the state, Badagry General Hospital, Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Centre and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The first baby, a male child from the Family of Mr. Olumide and Aderonke Akande, was delivered in Island Maternity at 12:01am on Sunday, January 1st, 2017.











Press Statement

