Pampers Celebrates First Baby of the Year

Pampers joins the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode to celebrate the first baby of the year while visiting three different health centres in the state, Badagry General Hospital, Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Centre and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The first baby, a male child from the Family of Mr. Olumide and Aderonke Akande, was delivered in Island Maternity at 12:01am on Sunday, January 1st, 2017.