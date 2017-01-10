Blackout Loom Nationwide As 180 Electricity Workers Boycott Work

If the news making the round is anything to go by, 12 Flow Stations, Compressor and Pumping Stations in OML 30, Delta State have been grounded following an industrial action by about 180 workers, who left the stations unmanned due to non-payment of salaries, emoluments and other allied matters.

It was learnt that the work-to- rule will result in a shutdown of the facilities and consequent loss in oil and gas production, while electricity supply in the country could be grounded in the next 48 hours, as Utorogu Gas Plant, will be affected, except the appropriate authorities take urgent steps to avert the disaster.

The affected facilities are Olomoro Flow Station, Olomoro Compressor Station, 1 and 2, Oweh Flow Station, Oroni Flow Station, Uzere Flow Station, Uzere Compressor Station, Afiesere Flow Station, Afiesere Compressor Station, Kokori Flow Station, Evwreni Flow Station and Ughelli Pumping Station, UPS, all in Delta state.

Findings indicates that all the workers, who deserted their workstations, converged at Oleh in solidarity, singing Aluta continua songs.

The personnel under the auspices of OML 30 Inter Global Procurement Energy Services, IGPES, Workers/Stakeholders/Forum, had in a notice of industrial action, to the Operate and Maintain, OM, Manager, IGPES, Oleh, dated January 6, informed him that they (workers) would shutdown the facilities today, effective Tuesday, January 10.

The personnel also sent the notice to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Governor of Delta State, Asset Manager, NPDC, MD, Shoreline Company, MD, Heritage Company, Asaba, Chairman Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and president generals of communities in OML 30 of their planned action.

They stated in the letter: “We are constrained to inform you that at a general meeting of OML 30 IGPES personnel held on 6th January, 2017 at Oleh FLB to discuss the above subject matter the following resolutions were taken after exhaustive efforts to resolve the issues with the location management without success”.

“That the untold hardship suffered by OML 30 IGPES personnel over the non-payment of December, 2016 salary and other emoluments (leave allowance, leave buy out and public holiday), especially at the festive period can be best imagined than described. This is unacceptable to say the least.

“That at the last IGPES management staff briefing by the GM, Operations, at Oleh FLB on 23/11/2016, OML 30 IGPES personnel were informed of the Federal Government decision to change the operatorship of OML 30 from NPDC to Heritage/Shoreline Company.

Regrettably, there has been no further communication on the transition process by IGPES management to staff as promised thereby leaving OML 30 IGPES personnel in suspense.

“That the relevant authority should urgently facilitate a meeting between Heritage/Shoreline Company and OML 30 IGPES personnel for a seamless handover to avoid any unpleasant consequences,” the workers said.

They, however, noted: “That sadly, OML 30 IGPES personnel were inexplicably denied Xmas condiments while Port Harcourt based IGPES staff were paid salaries and given Xmas condiments.”

“That OML 30 IGPES personnel tax clearance certificates are yet to be given to the personnel and some of the OML30 IGPES’ personnel pension contributions have not been received by their Pension Fund Administrators, PFA.

“That IGPES management should review and improve on the poor personnel salary and welfare and as you are no doubt aware, IGPES contract with NPDC will expire on 31st January, 2017.

“That all outstanding OML 30 IGPES personnel salaries and other emoluments should be paid on or before 9th January, 2017,” they added.