14 Travel Quotes To Kick Start The Year In Positive Vibes

You probably have been reading how you need to travel more in 2017. Yet, you honestly feel the need for a push to motivate you to not just dream but plunge into action.

These motivational travel quotes will play that purpose, getting you excited to pack up your rucksack, and hit the unbeaten path leading to the unknown beauties of the universe.

“Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.”

– Brene Brown

“If you are brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

– Paulo Coelho

“Traveling. It leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.”

– IBN Battuta

“A good traveler has no fixed plans, and is not intent on arriving.”

– Lao Tzu



“Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing at all.”

– Helen Keller

“Let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak.”

– Anonymous

“A journey is best measured in friends rather than in miles.”

– Tim Cahill

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.”

– Gustave Flaubert



“It is better to travel well than to arrive.”

– Buddha

“A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.”

– George A. Moore

“Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit.”

– Frank Borman