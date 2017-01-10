If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 10 January 2017 07:07 CET

Access Bank, GTBank set to approve 2016 financial statements

By The Citizen

The boards of directors of Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc have concluded plans to consider and approve the banks' group audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Individual statement from the company to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said the meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2017, for Access Bank and Wednesday,  25 January for GTBank, would also consider with other agenda items, payment of final dividends.

Access Bank statement signed by the company secretary Sunday Ekwochi, said the company has declared the closure period from January 4, 2017, to such date as will be subsequently announced as required under Rule17.2 of the Amendment to listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The statement added that, 'Accordingly, no director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and adviser of the company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the company in any manner during the closed period.'

On the other hand, GTBank Plc, in the statement signed by the Head of Legal Group of the company, Erhi Obededuo, noted that the scheduled commencement of the closed period for trading in GTBank Plc's shares.


General News

By: CHARLES ZORRO-AMSTER

