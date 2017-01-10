AMBASSADOR HERMAN COHEN (Rtd.) MAY HOLD THE KEY TO TRUMP'S POLICY ON AFRICA

The former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the Republican administration of the first President Bush might be the esoteric " politiek adviseur " on African affairs to the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

A well kept secret within the Republican power brokers in Washington, Amb. Cohen is a revered authority on African affairs. He brokered an end to the Eritrean-Ethiopian War in 1991, and conflicts in Angola and Mozambique.

He is exceptionally knowledgeable on African affairs having served in the United States foreign service for 38 years and Ambassador to The Gambia, Senegal and Uganda. No wonder all fingers are pointing to his direction as the most likely behind the scene actor in African affairs script of the incoming administration.

Ambassador Herman Cohen as a friend of Africa, has worked tirelessly to bring development to Africa by encouraging US investors to invest in Africa especially in the power sector. A fluent speaker of African tribal languages, including Swahili, he has remained relevant and active in African affairs through his blog: http://www.cohenonafrica.com

On the blog, he provides commentary on contemporary issues in African politics and development.

cohenonafrica.com is a positive thought provoking blog on African matters. All his commentary have in-depth analytical approach that conveys clarity and conviction to the mind of the reader.

In his recent book, "The Mind Of The African Strong Man", Ambassador Cohen takes the reader into a journey of reality with notable African leaders he came in contact with in the cause of his diplomatic career in Africa.