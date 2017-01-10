BUSSSA Calls for Peace, Condemn killings in Southern Kaduna.

Bowen University South South Students Association (BUSSSA) has condemn the recent killings of innocent Nigerians in Northern Parts of the country.

The President of the Association, Mr.Walter Erhahon made this call in Edo State while addressing a group of reporters.

Mr Walter, in his statement said President Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai should as a matter of urgency and relevance set up a top priority commission of inquiry to look into the recent killings in southern Kaduna and leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators and getting Justice for all.

"The rule of Law must be respected, we are all Nigerians, and even if we were not all, we are all humans. Hence irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, we must all learn to imbibe the principles of Moral Sanity". He said. also on the same vein the General Secretary of the association Mr Omene Emmanuel therefore called on the current administration in the country to ensure the protection of lives and properties which is one of the responsibility of government saying continuous killings of innocent Nigerians by fellow country men across different parts of Nigeria is uncalled for and should be put to an end by all possible means,Mr Omene therefore urge Nigerians to always strive to live in peace and harmony.